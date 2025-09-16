The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NBA star Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner getting back together possibly

The highest paid NBA player and influencer-model have always had an on-again, off-again relationship. It seem like they might be on again.

Matthew Graham

Kendall Jenner at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, California.
Kendall Jenner at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / Paul Smith / Featureflash

Devin Booker is the first NBA player to ever pass the $70 million annual salary threshold in the history of the league, certainly making him a very eligible bachelor.

Now it seems like the Phoenix Suns superstar might be off the market yet again with his old flame, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, influencer and model Kendall Jenner as People magazine first reported that the two possible lovebirds were spotted leaving the same NYC hotel together over the weekend.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner lounges poolside in cheeky burgundy bikini

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker attend the 2022 US Open Championship match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Casper Ruud of Norway on Day 14 of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2022. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Both were in town for New York Fashion Week, so it could also be an amazingly awkward coincidence, but what are the odds that Booker, 28, who signed a two-year, $145 million extension, which begins after the upcoming season, and Jenner, 29, who was recently on the cover of Vogue magazine, would be at the exact same hotel on the exact same night?

RELATED: Charles Barkley ignores Kylie Jenner at Knicks-Pacers after Timothée Chalamet hug

The on-again, off-again couple were very much an item in 2022 when they attended many public events together, including the 2022 US Open men's singles final, watching Carlo Alcaraz when his first American major.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Since then, they've been spotted sporadically together around the globe, and People had a source that said they were attempting to reconcile their relationship last year.

Maybe it was a just a fun weekend fling between two exes still looking for love, or could it possibly be the start of a full reconciliation? Time will tell!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season

Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss

Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering

Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships