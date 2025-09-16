NBA star Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner getting back together possibly
Devin Booker is the first NBA player to ever pass the $70 million annual salary threshold in the history of the league, certainly making him a very eligible bachelor.
Now it seems like the Phoenix Suns superstar might be off the market yet again with his old flame, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, influencer and model Kendall Jenner as People magazine first reported that the two possible lovebirds were spotted leaving the same NYC hotel together over the weekend.
Both were in town for New York Fashion Week, so it could also be an amazingly awkward coincidence, but what are the odds that Booker, 28, who signed a two-year, $145 million extension, which begins after the upcoming season, and Jenner, 29, who was recently on the cover of Vogue magazine, would be at the exact same hotel on the exact same night?
The on-again, off-again couple were very much an item in 2022 when they attended many public events together, including the 2022 US Open men's singles final, watching Carlo Alcaraz when his first American major.
Since then, they've been spotted sporadically together around the globe, and People had a source that said they were attempting to reconcile their relationship last year.
Maybe it was a just a fun weekend fling between two exes still looking for love, or could it possibly be the start of a full reconciliation? Time will tell!
