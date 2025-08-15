Suns superstar Devin Booker perfectly matches his giant dog
Who doesn’t love seeing sports stars and celebrities with their beloved pets?
We recently saw 6-foot-7 New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge walking his tiny dogs in NYC, and Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell with his teacup dog, and Vanessa Bryant kissing her cute fur friend after a messy mishap.
Now, we are getting Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker with one of his giant Cane Corso dogs named Haven and Hector. He’s seen walking what looks like Hector with his beautiful black coat while dad is matching in an all-black “Bad to the Bone” look.
The Suns wrote, “Here’s some more dogs 🐕🦺.”
It’s so funny how owners really do look like their pets. The giant dog definitely fits the 6-foot-6 Booker perfectly.
The Suns are doing a whole adorable dog theme around the schedule release.
That picture looks like it may be from the fall based on the leaves and the fact Booker is in a jacket when Phoenix has been scorching over 110 daily. Dogs can’t walk in that heat either without special boots.
Soon the 27-year-old Booker will return to the court for his 10th NBA season where he will certainly be top dog on the team without Kevin Durant around.
