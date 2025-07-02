The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Wings star Paige Bueckers still has UConn dorm-like living room in surprising setup

The WNBA star apparently hasn’t given up that college lifestyle just yet.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics at College Park Center.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics at College Park Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paige Buckers may be a WNBA professional now with the Dallas Wings and have several high-profile endorsements, but apparently that college dorm-like decorating lifestyle hasn’t left the 23-year-old just yet.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft from the UConn Huskies was seen before the start of her last season putting together IKEA like furniture keeping things like an average college student despite being an NIL millionaire. You can see her here building those dreaded pieces with now “girlfriend” Azzi Fudd.

Bueckers may only have a salary of $78,831 a year with the Wings, but definitely is crushing multimillion-dollar endorsements like Nike and Gatorade.

She was just seen in a TikTok video dancing on with Aaliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystics, and University of Portland player Paith Gabriel that you need to first watch.

The girls were watching Love Island, but Bueckers’ TV set up is what we’re talking about. First off, it’s not wall mounted, it’s small, and she’s got a basketball net (championship net?) on it, and a pair of her Nike G.T. Hustle 3s on the console and a Nike backpack stuffed in the corner.

Paige Bueckers’ TV
Aaliyah Edwards/Instagram

There’s no context when this took place, but it was recently posted by Edwards. Bueckers did just move to a brand new city and is on the road a lot, but that setup needs some work.

At least she has an elite wardrobe at home.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

