LOOK: NIL millionaire Paige Bueckers keeps it dorm-life real with UConn teammate
Paige Bueckers could make outrageous demands with her celebrity status, but luckily, fame and fortune hasn’t seemed to change her. She even unironically talked to a local reporter to reveal her guilty food pleasures at the Minnesota State Fair.
Only behind NIL juggernaut Livvy Dunne, the UConn Huskies star guard and presumptive No. 1 pick in next year’s WNBA draft, is the second-highest ranked woman in the On3’s NIL 100, with a valuation of $1.4 million. That’s only the projected annual value, so it could be much higher.
Paige Buckets has deals with Nike, Gatorade, Chegg, Nerf, Bose, Crocs and CashApp, and of course with the hair-coloring brand Madison Reed where she rocked awesome pink hair.
But luckily for UConn head coach Geno Auriemma and teammates like Azzi Fudd and Jana El Alfy, the 22 year old is still keeping it real by living in the dorms. And just like any of us who’ve gone to college and lived in a dorm, she struggled with El Alfy putting together a crappy dresser close to midnight, or at least we think it’s a dresser.
Fudd caugh all the action with the humorous caption: "Women hard at work."
And someone please teach the NIL and brand empire builder how to hold a small power drill properly. One slip and Ms. Buckets would be sidelined with another major injury. Step away from the power drill Paige! Bueckers needs to be put in bubble-wrap anytime she’s away from the court.
In all seriousness, it’s great to see the multi-millionaire transcendent star still moonlighting as a broke undergrad.
