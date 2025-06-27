UConn’s Azzi Fudd flexes ‘good vibes and muscles’ dance away from Paige Bueckers
Azzi Fudd is enjoying her final season with the UConn Huskies. She even just did another TikTok dance with a teammate — this one coming after her viral “girlfriend” Paige Bueckers post.
Fudd, 22, will be the face of UConn basketball after she and Bueckers led the team to the first national championship since 2016 where Fudd was the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. With Bueckers heading to the WNBA as the No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Wings, it’s Fudd’s team.
Speaking of Bueckers and the Wings, Fudd was there on her big draft night night with an unrecognizable glam makeover, and a shiny black cocktail dress for the after-party.
Fudd and Bueckers have been inseparable on and off the court, even doing competing pink fits in an Oreo ad. Fudd was recently first seen in a Bueckers Dallas jersey posing with her, and then betrayed her with a Washington Mystics jersey while courtside at a Wings game. It was all in good fun, of course.
Then there was the selfie heard around the internet with Fudd revealing her phone case with the words “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on it.
Fudd has a lot to be proud of and celebrate, and she showed off some good times in a TikTok dance with teammate Kamorea “KK” Arnold. Fudd captioned it, “Good vibes and muscles out this fine Thursday afternoon 😛💪🏽🕺🏽 #strongwomen #huskylife #girlypop #ilovethissong @KK Arnold”
Fudd loves to dance with her teammates. Bueckers and her used to create similar TikToks at UConn, and she did the same with a new freshman recently.
She also hopes to be dancing once again at the end of next season with the Huskies.
