Angel Reese owes Shaq big money after selfie basketball bet goes awry
There’s bound to be some competition when two GOATs link up, and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese learned this while shooting hoops with one of the ultimate GOATs — Shaquille O’Neal.
In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Reese is seen beat with makeup, after previously sharing herself at a vanity getting dolled up. Reese is with Shaq, with whom she makes a quick wager.
“$100,000 if you make this shot,” Reese says to Shaq, as they stand in a court. Shaq then lands a free throw, prompting a shout from Reese.
“I guess I owe him 100K,” she wrote in text overlaying the video, along with a crying emoji. It’s unclear what she got glammed up for, as the makeup complements a pastel fit. But in the following story, she shared a selfie with the same fit, captioned “you know hating pays too??!”
In the most recent episode of Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Reese opened up to WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes about the hate she’s received — even during periods when she’s not playing. Swoopes urged Reese not to believe the negativity that comes her way, and Reese responded “I don’t. I laugh at it.”
Fans can look forward to a special episode of “Unapologetically Angel,” which will feature another basketball GOAT, Dwyane Wade, as well as his wife, actress Gabrielle Union.
And we just know the tea will be hot!
