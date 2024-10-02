The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese owes Shaq big money after selfie basketball bet goes awry

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena.

There’s bound to be some competition when two GOATs link up, and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese learned this while shooting hoops with one of the ultimate GOATs — Shaquille O’Neal.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Reese is seen beat with makeup, after previously sharing herself at a vanity getting dolled up. Reese is with Shaq, with whom she makes a quick wager.

Angel Reese gets glammed up for an event

“$100,000 if you make this shot,” Reese says to Shaq, as they stand in a court. Shaq then lands a free throw, prompting a shout from Reese. 

“I guess I owe him 100K,” she wrote in text overlaying the video, along with a crying emoji. It’s unclear what she got glammed up for, as the makeup complements a pastel fit. But in the following story, she shared a selfie with the same fit, captioned “you know hating pays too??!”

Angel Reese issues a cheeky response to the haters.

In the most recent episode of Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Reese opened up to WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes about the hate she’s received — even during periods when she’s not playing. Swoopes urged Reese not to believe the negativity that comes her way, and Reese responded “I don’t. I laugh at it.”

Fans can look forward to a special episode of “Unapologetically Angel,” which will feature another basketball GOAT, Dwyane Wade, as well as his wife, actress Gabrielle Union.

And we just know the tea will be hot!

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) during the first half at Wintrust Arena.

