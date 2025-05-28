Angel Reese Is So Pumped About Her 'Fire' New Signature Reebok Logo
Following a legendary college career and impressive rookie season in the WNBA, Angel Reese signed a contract extension with Reebok, which is set to launch a signature shoe for the Chicago Sky star in 2026. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see what the first edition of Reese's kicks look like, but on Wednesday, the brand unveiled its new Reese logo.
To say that Reese is pumped for how it turned out is an understatement.
After first using a pair of emoji to call the new 'AR' logo "cold," she penned a longer message to X.
Cold and fire... that's high praise.
The logo is very cool, to be sure. Reebok designed a stylistic combination of Reese's initials, combining the tops of the two letters to form a subtle halo.
Reese first signed with Reebok in October 2023, becoming the face of the company's women's basketball efforts. She's on the shortlist of WNBA stars with signature shoe deals, along with Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson and Sydney Colson.