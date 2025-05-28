SI

Angel Reese Is So Pumped About Her 'Fire' New Signature Reebok Logo

Reese re-upped with Reebok in the fall and is set for her own signature shoe release.

Dan Lyons

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese in the first half against the Indiana Fever.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese in the first half against the Indiana Fever. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a legendary college career and impressive rookie season in the WNBA, Angel Reese signed a contract extension with Reebok, which is set to launch a signature shoe for the Chicago Sky star in 2026. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see what the first edition of Reese's kicks look like, but on Wednesday, the brand unveiled its new Reese logo.

To say that Reese is pumped for how it turned out is an understatement.

Angel Reese loves her new Reebok logo.
Angel Reese loves her new Reebok logo. / @Reebok

After first using a pair of emoji to call the new 'AR' logo "cold," she penned a longer message to X.

Cold and fire... that's high praise.

The logo is very cool, to be sure. Reebok designed a stylistic combination of Reese's initials, combining the tops of the two letters to form a subtle halo.

Reese first signed with Reebok in October 2023, becoming the face of the company's women's basketball efforts. She's on the shortlist of WNBA stars with signature shoe deals, along with Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson and Sydney Colson.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

Home/WNBA