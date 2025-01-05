Dallas Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer, 68, engaged to model Katarina Miketin, 42
While it was a rough 2024 for the Dallas Cowboys, defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer started 2025 off with his biggest win.
Zimmer, 68, was hired last year on the Dallas staff after he was the Minnesota Vikings head coach from 2014-2021.
The Cowboys have the league’s 28th ranked overall defense and the team is 7-9 and will miss the playoffs heading into the season’s final game at home Saturday vs. the Washington Commanders.
On game week, Zimmer already got his own personal win, announcing his engagement to his 42-year-old girlfriend Katarina Milton. Here’s a picture of the happy couple:
Miketin and Zimmer announced their big news on Instagram where she said: “Five years ago they told us we needed to meet...God knew what He was doing. I thank Him for you, my best friend...so, of course... I said Yes!”
Miketin is known for her work in modeling, including being featured in Sports Illustrated and Maxim.
Zimmer, who was married to his first wife, Vikki, for 27 years until she died in 2009 of natural causes, has been dating Miketin publicly since 2021.
Zimmer had a 72-56-1 coaching record while with the Vikings.
Congrats to coach Zimmer and his new fiancée.
