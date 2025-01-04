Mike Zimmer's fiancee Katarina Miketin announces their engagement
Former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is engaged.
Zimmer's now fiancée, Katarina Miketin, announced their engagement on her Instagram page on Thursday.
Zimmer, 68, and Miketin, 42, have been dating publicly since 2021, though rumors of their relationship surfaced months earlier. Miketin has worked in modeling, including being featured in Sports Illustrated and Maxim, as well as finance.
Zimmer was married to his first wife, Vikki, for 27 years until she died in 2009 of natural causes.
Zimmer was head coach of the Vikings from 2014-21 and had a 72-56-1 coaching record during his tenure.
