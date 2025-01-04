Hailee Steinfeld goes casual smooch selfie before Josh Allen's big NFL playoff push
While Hailee Steinfeld didn’t have her new fiancé and Buffalo Bills quarterback man Josh Allen in her first photos of the year for a New Year’s kiss, she did at least give her fans a kiss selfie.
The actress and singer had a tremendous 2024. Besides getting engaged to Allen in epic fashion, as well as starring in Arcane and Hawkeye, she crushed her fits all year. She stunned with her sparkly midriff winner, and cooked up something good in the kitchen in her shoestring tank top, and even did a banker miniskirt look for a commercial.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Bills QB Josh Allen goes viral
Steinfeld, 28, and Allen, also 28, were more public last year while sharing a rare moment of PDA with a kiss during the team Halloween party, and recently were spotted enjoying some cocktails on a date night at a restaurant in Buffalo. She’s also been to Bills games like their road game to Los Angeles where she took a rare public photo with Allen.
For her Beau Society fan newsletter, Steinfeld kicked off 2025 with an unbuttoned sweater and jeans fit while showing off a ring without Allen. She also posted this kissy face selfie with the sweater buttoned up this time.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red high-slit gown
There’s a lot of boxes around her for the Beau Society hoodies that sell out quickly. There are nearly 50,000 subscribers now after the first 20 issues Steinfeld revealed.
With the Bills locked into the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, they’ll open the first round at home and Steinfeld will likely be there cheering on her man where she can blow him good luck kisses while crushing another fit with Bills Mafia.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year
CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing