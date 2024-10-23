Josh Allen sends sweet message to Hailee Steinfeld after practice
The Buffalo Bills are looking to win their third consecutive matchup when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.
After a dominant 34-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. travel to Lumen Field to face the No. 1 team in the NFC West on Oct. 27.
While it's not yet confirmed if Allen's girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, will travel to Seattle for the matchup, the Oscar-nominated actress was in Orchard Park rocking a red sweater during Buffalo's win over Tennessee. While she keeps a low profile, Steinfeld, 27, has attended nearly every one of Allen's games since they first started dating last May.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld reveals 'bad omen' with Josh Allen gift exchange
Allen reciprocated the support for his girlfriend with a rare public display of affection on Oct. 23. After practice, the 28-year-old quarterback shared Steinfeld's Instagram post celebrating the 11th issue of her newsletter, Beau Society, on his Instagram Stories.
Allen reposted the announcement for his 1.3 million followers and added a simple "❤️" emoji at the top.
After keeping their relationship out of the spotlight for nearly a year, Allen went Instagram official with Steinfeld in July. He shared several highlights from their offseason travels together and captioned the post, "Onward 🤘🏼."
While the Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse star has yet to post a photo with Allen on Instagram, she's mentioned Allen numerous times in her newsletter. In issue No. 6, which she renamed Bills Society, Steinfeld gushed over her boyfriend's talent and the contagious spirit of Bills Mafia.
“Hi. Ok, so the rumors are true,” Steinfeld wrote. “Football season is back which means a few things. A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17).”
"I had this whole vintage fashion issue written up before Sunday’s home opener, but I spent most of the game thinking about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”
In the meantime, fans are still waiting for Steinfeld to post a photo of Allen with her 20.3 million followers on Instagram.
