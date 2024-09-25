Livvy Dunne proudly shares boyfriend Paul Skenes’ baseball stats
Livvy Dunne knows the power of a social media post, and she’s using that power to turn even more eyes to her boyfriend Paul Skenes. Skenes, 22, is a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and has had an incredible season. Dunne, for her part, is a Louisiana State University gymnast who allegedly is paid up to $500,000 per social media post.
Skenes’ stats for the 2024 baseball season include an ERA of 1.99, an average of .200, and a place in the 2024 MLB All Star game, Skenes certainly made his mark. The young pitcher has already broken a record for the most strikeouts by a rookie in Pirates history.
When the Pirates official account shared Skenes’ stats on Instagram, Dunne highlighted her boyfriend’s accomplishments. She shared the post on her Instagram story with a caption that read “Not bad!!!”
The athletic power couple has been publicly together since June 2023, when Dunne was spotted wearing his jersey at an LSU game. Now, they frequently show up to support each other. Dunne even had a custom pair of cowboy boots made out of a Skenes jersey in honor of her boyfriend, who apparently sends a private jet to transport her to and from games. “Not bad” at all!
