Simone Biles posts intimate Jonathan Owens reunion photo with sweet message
While Simone Biles had a brief break from gymnastics following her historic run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she jumped right back into the arena to headline the "Gold Over America Tour," aptly nicknamed the G.O.A.T.
Biles, who returned to America as the most decoarted gymnast -- male or female -- in U.S. history, continues to draw huge crowds as the tour traverses the nation. While celebrities attendees include tennis legend Serena Williams and rapper G-Eazy, the person she always wants to see is her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.
Between the 11-time Olympic medalist's demanding tour schedule and Owens being in the midst of football season, their time together is few and far between. Over the weekend, the Bears traveled to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. After Chicago crushed Jacksonville 35-16 at Wembley Stadium, the Bears enter the bye week with a 4-2 record.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé with Texas-style fits
The bye week also means Owens gets to reunite with his wife on tour. Biles couldn't be more happy to see Owens and she shared a photo of the couple waking up in bed together on Oct. 15.
She captioned the pictutre, "Waking up next to you >>>>>."
Biles and Owens are currently in St. Charles, Missouri, as the 27-year-old is set to perform at The Family Arena on Tuesday night. The couple will travel to Kansas City the following night for a show at the T-Mobile Center. She has one day off before the tour moves to Texas with three consecutive performances in Austin, Houston, and then Fort Worth.
Next up for the Bears, a matchup against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 27.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude