Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks herself for US Open tick called out
Trinity Rodman is a star in her own right, but the USWNT standout forward is also a fantastic US Open girlfriend.
After taking the the red-eye flight from her NWSL Washington Spirit match, in a 3-2 victory against Bay FC, to be in New York City for her boyfriend Ben Shelton's first-round match, the 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist was able to stick around for his second-round win in straight sets against Pablo Carreño Busta, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
RELATED: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks her viral Wimbledon love stare
Cameras caught Rodman cheering for the American No. 6 seed, coming off his magical run at Wimbledon, making it all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, nervously chewing her gum.
Also remember at Wimbledon, Rodman went viral for her crush stare watching Shelton play one of his early-round matches.
RELATED: Ben Shelton has 3-word joke for gf Trinity Rodman’s unreal US Open gesture
A fan called Rodman out on the Instagram version, writing, "Chew with that mouth closed girl."
The "Triple Espresso" Olympic breakout United States women's national soccer team striker hilariously replied to the user about her tick, "I get nervous ok chill on me," with a dying laughing emoji.
Shelton, 22, made it to the US Open semifinals in 2023, and the son of former professional tennis player Bryan Shelton, who is also his coach, including for the Florida Gators, where the senior Shelton runs the program, hopes to break through with his first Grand Slam victory.
This year's US Open would be a great place to do it, not only with the home-country crowd advantage, but also the record-breaking $90 purse, including $5 million payday for both the men's and women's singles champions.
If Rodman's boyfriend can make a deep run again, expect a lot more gum chewing, no matter what fans think of the un-Wimbledon like behavior.
