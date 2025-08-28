The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks herself for US Open tick called out

USWNT star Trinity Rodman has been by Ben Shelton's side ever since the couple started dating. Her nervous tick was called out by a fan. She responded.

Matthew Graham

August 24, 2025; Trinity Rodman attends Day 1 of the 2025 US Open to watch the match between Ben Shelton and Ignacio Buse at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
August 24, 2025; Trinity Rodman attends Day 1 of the 2025 US Open to watch the match between Ben Shelton and Ignacio Buse at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Trinity Rodman is a star in her own right, but the USWNT standout forward is also a fantastic US Open girlfriend.

After taking the the red-eye flight from her NWSL Washington Spirit match, in a 3-2 victory against Bay FC, to be in New York City for her boyfriend Ben Shelton's first-round match, the 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist was able to stick around for his second-round win in straight sets against Pablo Carreño Busta, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

RELATED: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks her viral Wimbledon love stare

Trinity Rodman
August 24, 2025, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA: Trinity Rodman attends Day 1 of the 2025 US Open to watch the match between Ben Shelton and Ignacio Buse at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire

Cameras caught Rodman cheering for the American No. 6 seed, coming off his magical run at Wimbledon, making it all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, nervously chewing her gum.

Also remember at Wimbledon, Rodman went viral for her crush stare watching Shelton play one of his early-round matches.

RELATED: Ben Shelton has 3-word joke for gf Trinity Rodman’s unreal US Open gesture

A fan called Rodman out on the Instagram version, writing, "Chew with that mouth closed girl."

The "Triple Espresso" Olympic breakout United States women's national soccer team striker hilariously replied to the user about her tick, "I get nervous ok chill on me," with a dying laughing emoji.

Trinity Rodman, Ben Shelton
US Open/Instagram

Shelton, 22, made it to the US Open semifinals in 2023, and the son of former professional tennis player Bryan Shelton, who is also his coach, including for the Florida Gators, where the senior Shelton runs the program, hopes to break through with his first Grand Slam victory.

Ben Shelton, Trinity Rodman
Ben Shelton/Instagram

This year's US Open would be a great place to do it, not only with the home-country crowd advantage, but also the record-breaking $90 purse, including $5 million payday for both the men's and women's singles champions.

If Rodman's boyfriend can make a deep run again, expect a lot more gum chewing, no matter what fans think of the un-Wimbledon like behavior.

Trinity Rodman
July 20, 2022, Hollywood, CA, USA: Trinity Rodman attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

