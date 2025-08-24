Ben Shelton has 3-word joke for gf Trinity Rodman’s unreal US Open gesture
Ben Shelton made quick work of his opponent in the first round of the US Open, but the best story involved his girlfriend and USWNT soccer star Trinity Rodman.
The 22-year-old Shelton won in straight sets over Ignacio Buse on Sunday in Flushing Meadows, New York, while his 23-year-old girlfriend looked on.
Rodman is the daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman but is estranged from her father.
Shelton and Rodman started dating in March, and were seen getting lovey-dovey while Rodman crushed him in her green bikini.
What made this match extra special was Rodman had a game for the Washington Spirit Friday night in San Jose, California, and she took the red-eye flight just to make in time to watch him play, landing at 5 a.m. ET. He addressed her gesture after his match:
And in the press conference where a reporter said, “She must like you Ben,” to which he replied with three words: “I hope so.”
Shelton has become a tennis star and his budding relationship with the soccer sweetheart is the perfect combination for them to be the “It” couple at the US Open.
No doubt, we will see more of Rodman and her swooning ways if she doesn’t have a game that day, and if No. 6 seed Shelton makes a long run as expected.
