Mecole Hardman leaves naughty comment on fiancée Chariah Gordon's curvaceous pics
Mecole Hardman Jr.’s Monday football game was tough, with the wide receiver suffering a shoulder injury that had fans worried for his safety. However, his injury didn’t seem to keep him from typing. The 26-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star left a rather suggestive comment on his fiancée, Chariah Gordon’s, Instagram post on the day after the game.
The photo carousel, posted to Instagram on November 5, featured pictures of Gordon, 29, clad in a soft denim outfit that tightly hugged her curves. Gordon is an entrepreneur and the founder of fashion and skincare brand The Glo Collection. In the caption, she wrote, “Everyday I show up as ME, that’s how I win 💅🏽.”
Hardman’s comment on the post featured several drooling emojis and a devil face, and seemed to allude to the couple’s amorous activities. “I tell you what 😍😍😈 everyday and twice on Sunday 🤤🤤🤤,” wrote the football player. Gordon replied to his comment with some silly face emojis: “☺️🤪🤪.”
In the same post, Gordon also shared a short video of her husband kissing her (and squeezing her rear end) on the sidelines. Chiefs fans were quick to comment with their praise of the beauty entrepreneur.
“Love the hair, love the fit, love the vibes, my fave Chiefs WAG 🔥,” wrote one follower. Another joked: “Don’t tell Meco, but my 8.5 year old has the biggest crush on you!!! 😍😂” A few fans shared their well-wishes for Gordon’s football-playing fiancé. “Stunning 🔥 & I’m so glad Mecole was ok! 🫶🏼,” wrote one follower. Another echoed the same sentiment, saying, “Beautiful! And so glad he is ok!”
