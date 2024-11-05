Taylor Swift Appeared to Use One Word to Describe Chiefs’ OT Win Over Bucs
The Kansas City Chiefs remain unbeaten after taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-24, in a thrilling overtime win at home on Monday Night Football .
Baker Mayfield and Co. threatened to end the Chiefs’ picture-perfect start to the season with a late-game touchdown drive, but Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles ultimately elected to kick the extra point to tie it instead of going for a potentially game-winning two-point conversion attempt.
The Bucs played it safe, took the Chiefs to overtime and swiftly lost to Patrick Mahomes on the first possession of the extra period.
Among the rollercoaster of emotions that fans were feeling during the final moments of Kansas City’s win, Taylor Swift summed up her feelings as a Chiefs fan in one line.
In a fan video that went viral, Swift started to depart her VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium at the end of the game and appeared to say, “That was stressful.”
Same, Taylor. Same.
From watching Mahomes appear to injure himself on a touchdown drive to watching Travis Kelce rack up 100 yards on 14 catches, fans were treated to a wild night of football on Monday. But, as fate would have it, the Chiefs pulled out with a win, their eighth of the NFL season.