Mecole Hardman Looking to 'Make the Most' of Resurgence in Chiefs' Offense
Coming into Week 7's game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs were already down their two best wide receivers. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashee Rice nursing long-term injuries left the back-to-back Super Bowl champs shorthanded, then JuJu Smith-Schuster's hamstring ailment flared up and caused him to exit Sunday's contest in the first quarter.
For a team already thin at wideout, that left rookie Xavier Worthy and veterans Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore to finish out the game. No one else got hurt, luckily, although two of the aforementioned players fell flat in their opportunities to shine. Hardman, however, wasn't one of them.
Even before Smith-Schuster's injury, Hardman felt like he might get an expanded chance in Week 7. The flow of the game dictated a season-high 21 offensive snaps, which he's grateful for while also keeping in mind the unfortunate circumstances in which they were doled out.
"A little bit," Hardman said of his possible inkling about more reps. "It just all depends on how the game is going and what Coach wants to call. I knew I could get in there a little bit but, like I said, I just wanted to make the most of the opportunities."
Hardman got the ball three times on Sunday, and another pass thrown his way likely would've been a touchdown if he hadn't slipped on his break. The sixth-year man's lone catch went for 17 yards, with both rushing attempts going over 15 yards. For the first time this season, head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy got Hardman involved in jet sweep plays. Those have grown to be a staple of Hardman's role in Kansas City; facing San Francisco was no different. His last rush ended up being an 18-yard touchdown, giving the Chiefs their fourth score of the game.
As one of the fastest players on the roster, Hardman believes he's always had a knack for those motion-based plays on offense.
"I think it's just something that comes naturally – jet sweep me on the edge and try to turn the corner and make a move," Hardman said. "I've been doing that most of my whole career. I did it at Georgia a lot, and I came in and did it here when I first got drafted. It's just a natural thing for me, but hopefully I can start getting those across the middle balls. I'm trying to make one man miss and take it to the house. I'm trying to develop that into the game but for right now, I want to just take advantage of what they give me."
Seeing an uptick in snaps part of the way through the season is nothing new to Hardman. After Kansas City traded for him a year ago, he played double-digit snaps in each of his next four games. Due to so many injuries at the position now, he could be entering a similar stretch. Despite his lack of impact in some areas of the field – he seems to be aware of them – he remains dangerous in a gadget-type role on offense. He also had a 55-yard punt return on Sunday, so special teams is an avenue for production.
Barring a miracle, Hardman will never reach the level of play he had during his first few years with the Chiefs. But even with a mess of availability around him, the Chiefs won't need him to. The 49ers matchup showed that when unleashed properly, there's a place for him on the team either way.