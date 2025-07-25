The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Offseason photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveals more into their relationship

Fans notice something more in an epic photo of the recording artist and the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end from his post.

Matt Ryan

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce returned to Kansas City Chiefs football for training camp, but dropped some amazing photos of his girlfriend Taylor Swift from his offseason. One photo revealed something more, however: Their epic phone wallpapers.

The All-Pro tight end is entering his 13 season in league in what could be his final one before riding off into the sunset.

Kelce had an epic offseason with Swift going all PDA at the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup game, and having a date night where she had a clever Easter egg in her jewelry for her man, and then the couple epically singing along to her hit “Love Story”with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle at their Tight End University event.

On Thursday, Kelce took to Instagram to share some phenomenal offseason memories including one where Swift went Bond girl with him at dinner.

In that Bond photo, a close-up shot of Kelce’s phone shows his phone wallpaper is of Swift and him.

Swift’s Lock Screen was also blown up and determined to be of the couple together.

Amazing.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023 and she has become a staple at Chiefs games with her amazing fits. Soon we will see her in the box rooting on her man as the Chiefs try to get back on top of the NFL after failing to three-peat last season.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

