Paul Skenes WAG Livvy Dunne has 3-word Taylor Swift praise for her NFL joke

The girlfriend of the Pirates star cheers on the singer and Chiefs WAG.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne knows what it’s like to be the center of attention. Maybe not Taylor Swift levels, but as a sports WAG and influencer she certainly understands it. She totally praised Swift for her NFL joke.

The 22-year-old Dunne is a former LSU gymmastics star and currently dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes with whom she’s traveled all over with including stunning in her backless blue dress for the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia, and then had a bikini pool day recently in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the other Pirates WAGs.

Swift, who is the beloved singer and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis, had fun recently karaokeing her own song “Love Story” with Kelce and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. She also just appeared on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast “New Heights” where she had this joke about male NFL sports fans.

Dunne had a three-word reply to the video: “SHE GETS IT 🤣“

Taylor Swift
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne was at the last Super Bowl where the crowed loudly booed Swift and she shared her feelings on making sure Taylor knew she wasn’t part of it.

Now, Dunne is cheering Swift on for comments about fans.

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Livvy and her sister Julz were rooting on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. / Julz Dunne/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

