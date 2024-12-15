How Close Ashton Jeanty Finished Behind Travis Hunter in 2024 Heisman Trophy Voting
Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter was named the winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in New York City. But it was close—very, very close.
In the Heisman Trophy balloting, a first-place vote earns a player three points in the voting system, while a second-place vote is two points and a third-place vote is one point.
Hunter collected 552 first-place votes and 2,231 total points to take home the second Heisman Trophy in Colorado program history. It was just enough to edge Boise State phenom Ashton Jeanty, who received 309 first-place votes, 517 second-place votes and 56 third-place votes for a total of 2,017 points.
It marked the smallest margin of victory in Heisman Trophy voting since 2009, when Alabama running back Mark Ingram (1,304 points) narrowly beat Stanford running back Toby Gerhart (1,276 points).
In the voting results shared by the Heisman Trophy Trust, Hunter finished in first place in five of the six regions across the country. The one exclusion was the "Far West"—a region stretching from the Dakotas to Hawaii that includes Jeanty's home in Idaho—in which the Boise State star (357 points) narrowly edged Hunter (354 points) for the lead.
Hunter was named on 93.3% of ballots, while Jeanty was named on 95.04% of the ballots.
2024 Heisman Trophy voting results
PLACE
PLAYER
1ST PLACE VOTES
TOTAL POINTS
1
Travis Hunter (Colorado)
552
2,231
2
Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)
309
2,017
3
Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
24
516
4
Cam Ward (Miami)
6
229
5
Cam Skattebo (Arizona State)
3
170
6
Bryson Daily (Army)
3
69
7
Tyler Warren (Penn State)
1
52
8
Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
1
47
9
Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)
2
22
10
Kyle McCord (Syracuse)
0
9
Jeanty might not have taken home any hardware Saturday night, but he gets the ultimate consolation prize as Boise State will begin preparing for its College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup on Dec. 31.