Travis Hunter goes all out for fiancée Leanna Lenee’s birthday with baller gifts
Leanna Lenee has been cheering on her man Travis Hunter not only this year, but since high school. Now, he’s cheering her on for her birthday by giving her Heisman-worthy surprises.
Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes unfortunately lost on Saturday to the Kansas Jayhawks, but Hunter still won with Lenee in attendance where the two shared a heartfelt hug after the game.
Lenee has been crushing her custom Travis Hunter fits all season like these jeans and tiny crop top, and these other sick jeans and jacket.
On Sunday for her 23rd birthday, Hunter returned the favor and made sure she had an extra special day full of surprises. First, Lenee showed off her passport with others to go somewhere fun. Lenee would post, “My man my man my mannnn.”
Lenee arrived at a baller hotel room that Hunter decked out with all kinds of love gestures like wine, flowers, a birthday cake, balloons, rose pedals on the bed with a sweet message, and a card.
The card he left her read, “Baby, I hope you enjoy your flowers, cake, win, and room decor. I love you so much. HAPPY BIRTHDAY” and then he signed it.
The couple got engaged in February with a ridiculously priced ring, and has set a wedding date that came as a shock to the team’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Hunter and Lenee began dating as students at Collins High School in Georgia.
After Hunter transferred to Colorado from Jackson State to continue playing under Coach Deion Sanders, Lenee followed to continue supporting her man.
He’s definitely going all out for her birthday. Let’s see what other “surprises” he has in store for her.
