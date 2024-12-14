Gracie Hunt goes non-Chiefs red in full-length gown for swanky Christmas party
Gracie Hunt didn’t wear her usual Kansas City Chiefs colors while around the team, but certainly crushed her Christmas party fit like all her others.
The daughter to Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt is the oldest heiress to the team and quite the fashion expert. In fact, she has her own line of NFL licensed apparel she’ s been seen rocking looks all season like this miniskirt. We are also used to seeing Gracie with her gameday fits like her zipped-down top with a KC necklace at last Sunday’s game, and her Black Friday game black fit with a red coat.
Gracie, 25, has had some more interesting fashion choices of late like when she showed up to her friends’ holiday pajama party with a “dress code” error and then had to borrow a pair and kept on her thigh-high black boots for a very interesting fit.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s mom Tavia slays Chiefs Christmas party fit sitting on Santa’s lap
For the Chiefs crazy over-the-top “Candy Land” Christmas party, Gracie wore an interesting color in a full-length gown at the swanky bash with her boyfriend Cody Keith.
She certainly stole some of the attention away from the insane scene at the party with that look.
Gracie will be traveling to Cleveland on Sunday to face the Browns where she no doubt will slay another fit no doubt in the team’s colors this time.
