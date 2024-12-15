Travis Hunter Made Hilarious Confession to Lil Wayne After Winning Heisman Trophy
After being named the winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy, Colorado superstar Travis Hunter gave an excellent acceptance speech that hit all the right notes. He got emotional thanking his family, had some fun with his friends who were seated in the upper rafters, and was at times visibly shocked to be standing up there accepting the most coveted award in college sports. It was impossible not to feel something watching it.
Hunter also made a hilarious admission to rapper Lil Wayne about how he came across his music. Wayne was part of Hunter's entourage sitting near the stage, which may lead one to assume Hunter is a lifelong fan who couldn't help but bring Wayne along to the biggest moment of his life so far. That would be an incorrect assumption.
During his acceptance speech, Hunter told Wayne he came across his music because his fiancée showed him (which indicates it was quite recent) before singing a line off Wayne's 2011 hit, "6 Foot 7 Foot." It was a funny moment that brought some levity to Hunter's otherwise emotional speech in which he fought back tears.
"Wayne, you don't know how you came into our life, man," Hunter said. "My fiancée love you. I didn't know none of your songs until she let me know because I don't listen to music. She let me know. She told me, like, 'You gotta listen to this. If you don't listen to music, listen to Wayne.' And from that day on, that's all I listened to. Pregame music, those are the songs I listen to. When I get in that TRX and blast that music, I'm listening to Wayne."
With how well Hunter's speech was received he should've ended it with another Wayne lyric from the same song: "Excuse my charisma."
A great night for Hunter and any rap fans who were not expecting to see Lil Wayne show up during the Heisman ceremony.