3-year-old Sterling Mahomes' relatable response to holiday family photos
We may be in the holiday season, but not everyone is in festive spirits.
Today, Brittany Mahomes — wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — took to her Instagram Story to share what she hoped would be a cutesy moment with her and her family. However, it appears 3-year-old Sterling wasn’t having it.
Brittany revealed that the family took group photos today, however, Sterling refused to smile during the photography session.”Had family photos today,” Brittany wrote in text overlaying a Boomerang clip. “[G]uess who didn’t want to smile for a single picture???? This child on mine.” In the video, Sterling is resting begrudged on top of her mommy’s chest.
The clip comes just a day after the Chiefs snagged a 16-14 victory in the very close game against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs continue an undefeated season, currently sitting at 8-0. So even if Sterling isn’t feeling jolly, she has a lot to be excited about this holiday season.
We also imagine Sterling is excited to have a little sister soon, as Brittany and Patrick are currently expecting their third child.
Between football and family, the Mahomes are enjoying the season that continues to keep on giving — even if not all of them want to smile for family photos.
