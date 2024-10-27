Patrick Mahomes stuns in futuristic red Chiefs suit ahead of Raiders game
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to continue a winning streak — both on the field and with their fits.
Ahead of today’s game, when the Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived to Sin City dressed to kill.
Patrick stepped into Allegiant Stadium in Vegas looking dapper in a futuristic red and black patterned suit. On his feet were some spiked shoes, and his fit was complete with Oakley shades. It appears Patrick arrived to Vegas in luxury, as he was carrying Louis Vuitton luggage.
It’s been a killer season for Patrick, as the Chiefs have been undefeated all season long. But off the field, Patrick is expecting his third child with wife, Brittany.
And as he already has two children under his wing, Patrick already looks the part of dad — or so, he joked in an interview with Tom Brady last week during FOX’s pregame show.
During the segment, Patrick broke down his workout routine and how he got his so-called “dad bod.”
"I use those hips and that obliques muscle to really rotate through there," Patrick said. "The people who have seen the dad bod, that’s for a reason—that’s the obliques. I’m getting them right."
Nevertheless, Patrick looks flyer than ever today, and as he looks good, we can bet he’ll feel good taking on the Raiders today.
