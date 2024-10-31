Brittany Mahomes flexes luxury custom kids car seats in non-Chiefs colors
Brittany Mahomes is taking the kids out for Halloween — and bring them to the festivities in style.
Today, the mother of two — soon to be three — showed off her ride in her Instagram Story, which included custom seats for the kids. In one photo, daughter Sterling, 3, is sitting in a pink seat — the head of which features her name. As she is sitting, Sterling is drawing on her coloring tablet.
In another photo, son Bronze, 1, is in a blue seat, dressed in a cozy pumpkin print outfit.
Brittany shares Sterling and Bronze with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Back in July, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child.
As they wait for their new sibling to arrive, Sterling and Skye are already taking after their parents. This past Sunday, at the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sterling rocked a denim fit with Patrick’s jersey number on the back — but instead of “Mahomes,” the jersey read “Daddy.” Earlier this month, Bronze repped the Chiefs in a red Adidas tracksuit.
With Brittany’s stylish sense of fashion, and Patrick’s three Super Bowl rings and current undefeated season, the power couple is setting their children up for success.
