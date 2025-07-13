49ers star Christian McCaffrey, wife Olivia Culpo announce baby’s birth, reveal name
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back and his model wife Olivia Culpo are officially parents, announcing the birth of a daughter. How fitting she came on a Sunday.
The NFL star and Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, have been dating since 2019 and married in June of 2024 in a baller wedding in Rhode Island.
Culpo, 33, had fun during her pregnancy recreating her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses while showing off her baby bump.
RELATED: Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh welcome baby girl, share first pictures
Now, on a day her 29-year-old dad dominates, baby Collette Annalise McCaffrey came into this world as the couple announced together on Instagram.
A happy mom and dad were all smiles after:
Dad held his new daughter and showed like on Sundays, he’s not going to fumble with her.
How adorable!
McCaffrey is healthy heading into the season and hopes to recreate the magic of his 2024 season where he won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year. He will have another Niners fan rooting him on.
Congrats to Christian and Olivia, and welcome to the world the newest CMC fan, Colette.
