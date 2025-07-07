Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh welcome baby girl, share first pictures
Baby Tebow has arrived. Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow welcomed their first child, a baby girl. They took to social media to share pictures of their little bundle of joy.
The former Florida Gators star and NFL quarterback and his model wife have been married since 2020. Demi-Leigh, who is from South Africa, was Miss Universe in 2017.
RELATED: Florida Gators legend Tebow looks more jacked now than quarterback playing days
Tim still works as a football analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network. And now he can add dad to his resume.
The couple took to Instagram to share their daughter was born on Sunday, July 6. They wrote a lengthy thank you message you can read in the post below, but said, ”Our daughter is here! We couldn't be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life,” and also “We can’t wait to share her name with you soon 🤭.” Scroll through to see all the photos.
RELATED: Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh adorably reveal gender of baby Tebow
Congrats to Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow on the newest member of the Tebow family.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit