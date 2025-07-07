The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh welcome baby girl, share first pictures

This is the first child for the former football star and his Miss Universe wife.

Matt Ryan

Tim Tebow (left) and wife Demi-Leigh Tebow (right) walk on the field prior to the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome.
Tim Tebow (left) and wife Demi-Leigh Tebow (right) walk on the field prior to the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Baby Tebow has arrived. Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow welcomed their first child, a baby girl. They took to social media to share pictures of their little bundle of joy.

The former Florida Gators star and NFL quarterback and his model wife have been married since 2020. Demi-Leigh, who is from South Africa, was Miss Universe in 2017.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow / Demi-Leigh Tebow/Instagram

Tim still works as a football analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network. And now he can add dad to his resume.

The couple took to Instagram to share their daughter was born on Sunday, July 6. They wrote a lengthy thank you message you can read in the post below, but said, ”Our daughter is here! We couldn't be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life,” and also “We can’t wait to share her name with you soon 🤭.” Scroll through to see all the photos.

Congrats to Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow on the newest member of the Tebow family.

Tim Tebow and his new baby
Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow

