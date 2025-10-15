The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers star Fred Warner’s wife Sydney shares post-surgery photo chilling together

The All-Pro linebacker is recovering after a gruesome ankle injury that ended his season.

Matt Ryan

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fred Warner’s season for the San Francisco 49ers is officially over after breaking and dislocating his ankle. The All-Pro linebacker is home after having surgery on his ankle and his wife Sydney Warner posted the first photo since.

Warner was hurt in the first half vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when his teammate rolled up on his right ankle from behind on a play that could’ve been avoided after a big mistake by the team. The 28-year-old suffered a gruesome injury and had to be carted off.

His wife, who is pregnant with their second child, unfortunately was back home watching the game on TV, and unfortunately had the worst-timed “perfect weekend” post right before her man got injured.

RELATED: Fred Warner’s wife Sydney posts reaction after 49ers star’s devastating injury

Warner would post a positive spin after her was hurt:

RELATED: Fred Warner's wife Sydney reveals what it's like to be a WAG

Sydney would post her own full reaction as well:

Sydney Warner
Sydney Warner/Instagram

After Sydney posted a heartwarming “journey’ picture with Fred in his hospital bed pre-surgery, she had another sweet post of her husband back home relaxing post-surgery with his boot on while they chilled on the couch. She wrote, “doing so good 🙏🏽.”

Fred Warner
Sydney Warner/Instagram

It looks like he’s in good hands. No doubt, Warner will work hard to get back even stronger for next season.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships