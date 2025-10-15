49ers star Fred Warner’s wife Sydney shares post-surgery photo chilling together
Fred Warner’s season for the San Francisco 49ers is officially over after breaking and dislocating his ankle. The All-Pro linebacker is home after having surgery on his ankle and his wife Sydney Warner posted the first photo since.
Warner was hurt in the first half vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when his teammate rolled up on his right ankle from behind on a play that could’ve been avoided after a big mistake by the team. The 28-year-old suffered a gruesome injury and had to be carted off.
His wife, who is pregnant with their second child, unfortunately was back home watching the game on TV, and unfortunately had the worst-timed “perfect weekend” post right before her man got injured.
Warner would post a positive spin after her was hurt:
Sydney would post her own full reaction as well:
After Sydney posted a heartwarming “journey’ picture with Fred in his hospital bed pre-surgery, she had another sweet post of her husband back home relaxing post-surgery with his boot on while they chilled on the couch. She wrote, “doing so good 🙏🏽.”
It looks like he’s in good hands. No doubt, Warner will work hard to get back even stronger for next season.
