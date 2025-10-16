Fred Warner's wife Sydney shares tear-jerker moment with baby boy home after surgery
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner is onto recovery mode after having surgery to fix his fractured and dislocated ankle. His wife Sydney posted a tear-jerking photo of him healing while with their son Beau with dad.
The 28-year-old Warner got injured on this past Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when a teammate rolled up on his ankle from behind, causing a gruesome scene that required an air cast and the cart.
RELATED: Fred Warner’s wife Sydney posts reaction after 49ers star’s devastating injury
Warner posted a positive message after, and his wife reacted (link above) after she unfortunately had the worst-timed post ever with a “perfect weekend” comment.
Now, after sharing a photo of Warner back home chilling with her, Sydney, who is pregnant with their second child, posted another with Fred relaxing in an adorable pic with son Beau who is too young to understand why dad isn’t playing football. Sydney wrote “onward 🙏🏽❤️” on it.
Fred and Sydney got married in 2022, and had Beau in March of 2024.
There’s nothing more important than family to help get you through tough times. Fred will no doubt have their support and love as he tries to work his way back from the worst injury of his career for the start of next season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words