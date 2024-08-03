Bam Adebayo Pokes Fun at Heat's Social Media Account for Praising His Average Performance
Bam Adebayo played decently on Saturday in a dominant 104–83 U.S. win over Puerto Rico at the Paris Olympics. From here, Team USA moves onto elimination games, where wins are even more important.
Adebayo came off the bench and went 1-of-3 from the field, 1-of-2 from the line for three points and added five rebounds (two offensive), three assists and two steals. It was a respectable performance, especially considering Adebayo was trying to sneak in additive play alongside the nation's very best players.
His NBA team, the Miami Heat, gave him a shout for his pretty average performance on X (formerly Twitter) after the game, which Adebayo thought was kind of comical. He quoted it and replied, saying, "Y'all didn't have to post my quadruple single" with a crying emoji.
The men's basketball quarterfinals start Tuesday, where any contributions, no matter how small, will be crucial.