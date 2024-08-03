SI

Bam Adebayo Pokes Fun at Heat's Social Media Account for Praising His Average Performance

Adebayo played well but doesn't think it warranted a shoutout.

Josh Wilson

Adebayo came off the bench and went 1-of-3 from the field for Team USA.
Adebayo came off the bench and went 1-of-3 from the field for Team USA. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Bam Adebayo played decently on Saturday in a dominant 104–83 U.S. win over Puerto Rico at the Paris Olympics. From here, Team USA moves onto elimination games, where wins are even more important.

Adebayo came off the bench and went 1-of-3 from the field, 1-of-2 from the line for three points and added five rebounds (two offensive), three assists and two steals. It was a respectable performance, especially considering Adebayo was trying to sneak in additive play alongside the nation's very best players.

His NBA team, the Miami Heat, gave him a shout for his pretty average performance on X (formerly Twitter) after the game, which Adebayo thought was kind of comical. He quoted it and replied, saying, "Y'all didn't have to post my quadruple single" with a crying emoji.

The men's basketball quarterfinals start Tuesday, where any contributions, no matter how small, will be crucial.

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/Olympics