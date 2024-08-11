Steph Curry Had French Announcers in Pain While Calling His Gold Medal Game Flurry
Steph Curry did what he does best Saturday in the gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, burying France in the final minutes by raining down unrelenting three-pointers from the perimeter to close out Team USA's 98–87 win.
While Noah Eagle and Dwyane Wade oohed and ahhed at Curry's fourth-quarter flurry on the NBC broadcast, French broadcasters could hardly watch.
"This devil named Curry is hurting us," the broadcasters said in French, translated to English, after he nailed another three-pointer. " ... How is this possible?"
Curry nailed eight three-pointers in the game—and four of those came in the final 2:58. He saved his most ridiculous triple for last, a high-arcing shot over two French defenders to give the United States a nine-point lead,
"That's the heave when you're a little tired, too," Curry said on the NBC broadcast of his eighth and final three-pointer against France. "Thankfully, it went in."
After claiming his first career Olympic gold medal in Paris, Curry will return to the United States to begin preparations for his 16th season with the Golden State Warriors. As for the French announcers? They are likely still recovering from their first encounter with a lethal Curry flurry.