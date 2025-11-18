Aaron Judge is MVP dad in rare photo with baby daughter Nora
Aaron Judge took home another Most Valuable Player award with the New York Yankees. He’s also an MVP off the field with his family as seen in a photo with his baby daughter Nora Rose.
Earlier this month, Judge took home his second straight American League MVP and third overall. He had a sweet moment with his wife Samantha Judge and precious dogs when his name was announced.
Aaron and Samantha keep their relationship very private — although photos from their super secretive 2021 Hawaii wedding just leaked.
They do show off their dogs from time-to-time with the 6-foot-7 giant slugger looking hilarious walking the tiny pets through the streets of New York City.
Rarely do they post with Nora, but for his MVP celebration Judge dropped the cutest pics on his Instagram like the one below holding his daughter with a sweet kiss.
Judge, 33, led MLB with a .331 average while he belted 53 home runs and 114 RBIs. The team lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the playoffs after losing the World Series last year to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he’s already ready for his 11th season.
”2025 – The job still isn’t finished,” he wrote on Instagram. “Excited to get back to work in front of the greatest fans in the world. Thank you for all the support along the way!”
In the meantime, it’s all about being an MVP dad and husband at home.
