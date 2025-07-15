Aaron Judge’s wife crushes Yankees All-Star in white dress in rare public appearance
Aaron Judge is one of the most recognizable figures in all of sports. His wife, however, isn’t seen out a lot. The two made a rare appearance together, however, on the red carpet for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia.
Judge is a larger than life figure for the New York Yankees at 6-foot-7, 250 pounds. The two-time American League MVP is also having a historic season entering the All-Star break hitting .355 with 35 home runs and 81 RBIs.
The 33-year-old All-Star keeps is his private life pretty out of the public spotlight with his wife Samantha Bracksieck and their new daughter Nora, who he showed off a rare glimpse of recently.
On Tuesday, however, Samantha was right by his side in a stunning white dress while Judge rocked the pinstripes suit.
Samantha was all smiles for the cameras.
The couple has known each other since high school, and got married in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, in 2021. She holds both a bachelor's and master's degree in kinesiology from Fresno State University where Judge played college ball.
No matter what Judge does in the game, he already won the day with his wife by his side out in public.
