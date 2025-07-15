6-foot-7 Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge shows off incredible shoe size vs fan’s
Aaron Judge is a large man at 6-foot-7 and over 280 pounds. His feet are also extra large, and when compared to a fan’s at the MLB All-Star festivities in Atlanta, Georgia, is incredible to see.
The 33-year-old New York Yankees star is having a historic season, entering the All-Star break hitting .355 with 35 home runs and 81 RBIs.
He’s not just a larger-than-life figure on the field, but just a large figure. We’ve seen him strolling out and about in New York City walking his tiny dogs, and then towering over New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara.
RELATED: Yankees' Aaron Judge's secret $20k necklace has hidden baby Nora, wife details
While meeting fans in the ATL at Truist Park, he showed just how big he is.
RELATED: Yankees star Aaron Judge has surprising answer about baby Nora at home
And displayed what a size 17 shoe looks like vs. a normal human being.
Judge and the Yankees fell last season in five games in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They enter the All-Star break at 53–43 and two games out in the American League East behind the Toronto Blue Jays. They hope Judge and those size 17 shoes are the ones celebrating at the end of this season.
