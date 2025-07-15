The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-7 Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge shows off incredible shoe size vs fan’s

The New York superstar slugger is a very large human being with some massive feet.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge is a large man at 6-foot-7 and over 280 pounds. His feet are also extra large, and when compared to a fan’s at the MLB All-Star festivities in Atlanta, Georgia, is incredible to see.

The 33-year-old New York Yankees star is having a historic season, entering the All-Star break hitting .355 with 35 home runs and 81 RBIs.

He’s not just a larger-than-life figure on the field, but just a large figure. We’ve seen him strolling out and about in New York City walking his tiny dogs, and then towering over New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara.

While meeting fans in the ATL at Truist Park, he showed just how big he is.

And displayed what a size 17 shoe looks like vs. a normal human being.

Judge and the Yankees fell last season in five games in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They enter the All-Star break at 53–43 and two games out in the American League East behind the Toronto Blue Jays. They hope Judge and those size 17 shoes are the ones celebrating at the end of this season.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

