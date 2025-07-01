Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn has surprising revelations about Steelers QB
Aaron Rodgers has been in the headlines a lot lately not for football reasons, but for his love life. Now, one of his ex-girlfriends is opening up and sharing surprising revelations about the 41-year-old quarterback in rare comments about her past with him.
Rodgers came to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason from the New York Jets and is entering his 20th season — 18 of those came with the Green Bay Packers.
During the years 2014-2017 of those seasons, Rodgers was together with actress Olivia Munn, now 44. While Rodgers has been in the media for his secret marriage in the offseason and his mystery girl Brittani, Munn starred in the Apple TV hit, “Your Friends & Neighbors” with John Hamm.
On Monday, Munn spoke about her relationship with Rodgers on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. She admits she didn’t watch the 2024 Netflix documentary on Rodgers titled “Enigma” because she knew it would push a narrative she was responsible for any of his on-field failures. Her response to all that was the following:
“During the time that I was with him, he had three hail marys, I think two NFC championships — not wins — but he made it into the NFC championship, which is very hard,” she said. Munn would add, “No one would want to talk about that. I didn’t get credit for any of the wins.”
The big reveal, however, was the topic on how she contributed to Rodgers’ strained relationship with his parents and brother Jordan Rodgers. She exclaimed, “That had nothing to do with me,” and went on to say, “It became this whole big thing, and people were like, ‘I can’t believe her, she’s keeping this family apart.’ People have speculated for many years what was the rift, and I know, but I’m not saying because it’s not my story to tell.”
Munn also said she was glad Rodgers set the record straight on it as well: “Even if people didn’t want to take hold of that statement, it made me feel good that it was said.”
She didn’t address Rodgers’ marriage, however. Munn herself got married in 2024 to actor and comedian John Mulaney. Now, Rodgers is just somebody she used to know.
