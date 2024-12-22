The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese drops bestie throwbacks for 'Big Mama' Latto's birthday

The WNBA superstar and 'Big Energy' rapper go way back, from videos, to parties, to podcasts.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is showing out for her bestie, Big Mama style.

Latto 2023
Latto opens for Lizzo at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 24, 2023. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Today, the Chicago Sky forward shared some photos celebrating the birthday of her dear friend, rapper Latto.  First, Reese took to her Instagram Story, sharing a collection of pictures of her and the “Big Energy” rapper from over the years. In the grid are photos from the set of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” video, in which, Reese makes an appearance. The little grid also contains photos of the two at a basketball game, and out partying while wearing stylish accessories. 

“happy birthday to my BIG MAMA!,” Reese wrote in text overlaying the photo grid. “love you sis! thank you for always loving & supporting me! you keep getting FINE by TIME!”

Angel Reese 2024 Latto
Angel Reese shares images of her and Latto linking up and celebrating over the years / Angel Reese 2024 Latto

The 22-year-old WNBA superstar and the now 26-year-old rapper have enjoyed quite a few link-ups in recent memory. In addition to the “Floor” music video, Latto also appeared on an episode of Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast back in September.

It appears Latto has had a good birthday. The “Brokey” hitmaker shared a Reel from a villa, where tigers, flower petals, and cake were waiting for her upon arrival.

Did we mention that she got to the villa via private jet?

