Angel Reese drops bestie throwbacks for 'Big Mama' Latto's birthday
Angel Reese is showing out for her bestie, Big Mama style.
Today, the Chicago Sky forward shared some photos celebrating the birthday of her dear friend, rapper Latto. First, Reese took to her Instagram Story, sharing a collection of pictures of her and the “Big Energy” rapper from over the years. In the grid are photos from the set of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” video, in which, Reese makes an appearance. The little grid also contains photos of the two at a basketball game, and out partying while wearing stylish accessories.
“happy birthday to my BIG MAMA!,” Reese wrote in text overlaying the photo grid. “love you sis! thank you for always loving & supporting me! you keep getting FINE by TIME!”
The 22-year-old WNBA superstar and the now 26-year-old rapper have enjoyed quite a few link-ups in recent memory. In addition to the “Floor” music video, Latto also appeared on an episode of Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast back in September.
It appears Latto has had a good birthday. The “Brokey” hitmaker shared a Reel from a villa, where tigers, flower petals, and cake were waiting for her upon arrival.
Did we mention that she got to the villa via private jet?
