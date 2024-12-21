Angel Reese flexes Reebok PEs, anxiously teases signature sneaker
WNBA superstar Angel Reese has been back in the lab preparing for the inaugural season of Undisputed and her sophomore campaign with the Chicago Sky. Critics say Reese is too busy on social media or attending high-profile events, but that has never been the case.
She has been working hard in the gym to improve her game and today she shared a brief look on the court at the footwear she's been rocking.
Reese is one of the faces of Reebok's basketball division, which recently announced a partnership with the WNBA.
As one of the faces of the brand, Reese is set to get a signature shoe. Unfortunately, she will have to wait until 2026 for her signature shoe to drop, so in the meantime, she will be rolling out new PEs.
Reese showed off her new Reebok ERS PE which is in Chicago Sky colors with her signature "A" logo on the tongue.
If this is how we are starting the PE rollouts, the signature sneaker is going to be a home run.
Since ending her first year in the W, Reese has been making appearances all around the sports and fashion world.
After a brief NFL tour that included stops to watch the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, her hometown Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, and a return to Chicago to take in some Bears action, Reese turned heads at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
