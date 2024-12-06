Angel Reese slays tiny crop top, sweatpants with full glam look
Angel Reese is always on the go. Her downtime is sitting in a chair and getting her hair and makeup done where she even makes the most casual fits sizzle.
The Chicago Sky All-Star is coming off an epic night on Wednesday where she attended the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards where she went fangirl over Rihanna in a sheer fit, and then had an epic pose with Olympic gold medalist sprinter Gabby Thomas.
Part of Reese’s busy life is doing her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel” where she has amazing guests like Coco Jones coming up that she teased with a girly R&B lip sync-off. To look good for the camera, Reese sat down to get her full glam on with hair and makeup while wearing a tiny crop top and some casual sweats. She certainly sizzled with her look.
Angel just knows how to perfectly pose for the camera in all situations. She’s truly one-of-a-kind.
22-year-old Chi Barbie has another month before the new 3x3 Unrivaled league starts in January where she’s going to take over Miami.
Reese finished her WNBA rookie season averaging a double-double with 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds per game. She was also a fit All-Star all season and in the offseason as well with looks like these.
