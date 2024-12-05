Angel Reese fangirls out in sheer all-black fit meeting hero Rihanna
Angel Reese knows how to be the center of attention whether it’s on a basketball court or off of it. Her lastest fit at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday night stole the show.
The Chicago Sky All-Star has had an offseason that is Hall of Fame-worthy from her Wild ‘n Out in Chicago in a bootylicious fit, to her jaw-dropping Poison Ivy Halloween costume, to her luxury look Tuesday night at the New York Knicks game.
Her latest fit, though, may have topped them all in a sheer-black, low-cut jaw-dropper for the big awards night, which is known as the Oscars of shoes.
Angel Reese looks fierce in cheetah print, YSL fit
That’s a wowza look. She even got to meet one of her heroes in Rihanna where she went fangirl over her and made sure to pose with the Caribbean Queen.
Angel Reese stuns in Louis Vuitton bikini alongside A'ja Wilson
Rihanna said pointing at Reese, “She’s the one,” while Angel called her “Queen” Then Reese told her, “I want to work with you one day,” and Rihanna then replied, “Let’s do it. I’m always ready.”
The two of them together rocking some fire fits is a sight to behold. it didn’t matter what else happened on Wednesday night in NYC, Reese won the night with Rihanna by her side and stole the show as she always does.
