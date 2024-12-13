The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese details oddly specific rule for men she dates

The Chicago Sky superstar is single and ready to mingle, but she has some rules.

Alex Gonzalez

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.
Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is single and ready to mingle — but she has some rules by which her next man must abide.

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On the latest episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, — which dropped Thursday, Dec. 11 — the Chicago Sky forward met with Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones, and during the conversation, the two spilled the tea on potential male contenders, and what they can and cannot do.

Specifically, Reese said she doesn’t want a man who’s “too cute.”

“I like a man that’s not too cute,” she said. “You can’t be too cute for me. You shouldn’t be taking the selfie before me.”

She continued, saying “Why are you taking longer than me? I should be teaching you skincare.”

This isn’t the first time the 22-year-old WNBA superstar has shared her guidelines for the men she dates.

Back in September, Reese spoke with Maya Moore on an episode of “Unapologetically Angel,” saying that she couldn’t date anyone who wasn’t an athlete, due to her busy schedule. On a related note, she shared that her love language is ​​”probably quality time.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the “ICU” hitmaker urged Reese to keep an open mind when dating.

“Let me open my brain up,” said Jones. “Because I don’t want to be over here with such a rigid perception of what I really like, when I’m ‘Girl, some things I didn’t know I wanted.”

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American singer Coco Jones arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

