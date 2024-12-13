Angel Reese details oddly specific rule for men she dates
Angel Reese is single and ready to mingle — but she has some rules by which her next man must abide.
On the latest episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, — which dropped Thursday, Dec. 11 — the Chicago Sky forward met with Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones, and during the conversation, the two spilled the tea on potential male contenders, and what they can and cannot do.
Specifically, Reese said she doesn’t want a man who’s “too cute.”
“I like a man that’s not too cute,” she said. “You can’t be too cute for me. You shouldn’t be taking the selfie before me.”
She continued, saying “Why are you taking longer than me? I should be teaching you skincare.”
This isn’t the first time the 22-year-old WNBA superstar has shared her guidelines for the men she dates.
Back in September, Reese spoke with Maya Moore on an episode of “Unapologetically Angel,” saying that she couldn’t date anyone who wasn’t an athlete, due to her busy schedule. On a related note, she shared that her love language is ”probably quality time.”
Elsewhere in the podcast, the “ICU” hitmaker urged Reese to keep an open mind when dating.
“Let me open my brain up,” said Jones. “Because I don’t want to be over here with such a rigid perception of what I really like, when I’m ‘Girl, some things I didn’t know I wanted.”
