Gabby Thomas, Angel Reese link up, pose for epic pic in must-see fits
Two of the stars of the summer linked up New York City on Wednesday night. Olympic champion Gabby Thomas and WNBA superstar Angel Reese were in attendance for the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday night.
As we have come to expect, Gabby and Angel brought their A-games.
Both women pulled up to the awards ceremony in stunning fits that stole the show and all eyes were on them. Naturally, they eventually had to come together.
Gabby and Angel were both wearing black.
The Olympic champion was rocking a short black dress with black stockings, accented by a gigantic white bow. The Chicago Sky forward, meanwhile, was wearing a sheer, lingerie-inspired top under a black jacket that was part of her all-black look.
Both of those looks are home runs, and it's easy to see why they are both superstars.
They excel in their crafts, with Gabby winning three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Angel cementing herself in the WNBA record books with record-setting numbers in various areas during her rookie campaign, but they are also stars off of it.
Thomas attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.
She later enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
Reese, meanwhile, teamed up with Reese's Pieces this season for a limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com.
The WNBA All-Star calls her fans the "Reese's Pieces," so the collaboration has long-made sense.
She has several other brand deals, a podcast, and is a marketers dream, so don't expect to see Gabby or Angel slowing down anytime soon.
Let's see what the winter has in store.
