Angel Reese teases 'unc' podcast guest appearance by NBA GOAT
Angel Reese has had some esteemed guests on her podcast — but her latest is bound to make for the ultimate basketball link-up.
Today, the Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to announced that her “UNCCCCC” Shaquille O’Neal will make a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of “Unapologetically Angel.” She also called for fans and followers to send in questions for the former NBA center.
Details have been kept rather tight about the episode, as it seems it was only filmed today. But Reese and Shaq teased the episode with a clip on her Story.
In the clip, Reese says “in da clerb,” prompting Shaq to reply “we all fam.” This is in reference to a scene from a 2016 episode of “Broad City,” from which a sound bite has recently gone viral on TikTok. While Shaq may not be Reese’s actual “unc,” she considers him “fam.”
Perhaps in the episode, we will finally learn if Reese paid Shaq the $100,000 she owes him after she said she would give him the money if he made a free throw.
Shaq isn’t the only basketball GOAT to pay a visit to Reese on “Unapologetically Angel.” Reese has previously hosted WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes as well as Dwyane Wade, both of whom gave her some solid advice as she navigates her career.
We can bet that Shaq will also drop some insightful gems on his upcoming slot.
