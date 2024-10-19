Angel Reese serves up preppy fit stunner, matching Chanel purse
Angel Reese looks good in whatever style she chooses.
The Chicago Sky All-Star can go with a next-level matching fit to her private jet, or a Baltimore Barbie Ravens jersey look with an icy twist, or a bootylicious look while Wild ‘n Out in Chicago, or a glammed-up fire red dress for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where she upstaged the models.
Reese can even go makeup-free in a hilarious Allen Iverson shirt and still look amazing.
RELATED: Angel Reese flaunts ‘natural ting’ new hairdo in selfie no-look
How about preppy? Chi Barbie pulled that off, too. Say hello to “Preppy Barbie.”
Of course, she’s got the green Chanel purse to match because no fit for Reese is complete without a designer bag.
RELATED: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
The 22-year-old forward has had a crazy WNBA offseason like singing with a much shorter Usher. She’s also focused on her brand and podcast, Unapologetically Angel, where she’s had guests recently like GloRilla and her boots with the fur.
She’s also on an incredible NFL win streak for games she’s attended.
Reese finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Until then, whatever Reese does or wherever she goes, you know whatever she wears she will be looking good.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date