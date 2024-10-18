Angel Reese reveals Caitlin Clark burn from disgruntled fan
Angel Reese may not always have time to speak with every fan, but she always has time to clock a hater.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Cardi B have diva glam-off at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
In today’s episode of the Chicago Sky forward’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast — which featured a guest appearance by Memphis rapper GloRilla — she shared a rather confusing diss she received recently from someone who claimed to be a fan. The interaction took place after Reese was unable to sign some merchandise the so-called fan presented to her.
“Sometimes I be busy, like, I can’t sign everything,’ Reese said. “One man was like ‘That’s why you not Rookie of the Year, and that white girl is better than you.”
The white girl in question, presumably being Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who was named WNBA Rookie of the Year earlier this month. Luckily, Reese brushed this off her shoulder — but was still confused by the interaction.
“I’m like…’Okay. You wanted me to sign your thing, and now you don’t like me no more,’” Reese said.
In the words of GloRilla on her hit single “Tomorrow”, Reese could “get [her] feelings hurt today” but “won’t give a f**k tomorrow.”
No matter what comes her way, Reese won’t ever lose her focus on the game. And elsewhere in the podcast, she explained to Glo that she’s always been this way, even as a child. She even offered a hilarious response to those confused by her and her fellow basketball player brother Julian, and their very slight age gap.
RELATED: Angel Reese is throwing back to her favorite looks on Instagram Stories. What are her best glam ‘fits?
It’s safe to say Reese and Glo’s conversation proved therapeutic, but also made for some laughs.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude