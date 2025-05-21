Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon deletes social media again as Wolves star flops
Anthony Edwards might have had more on his mind than just his lackluster on-the-court performance, and an amusing early technical foul towards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in a Game 1 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-88. Edwards finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, but had a dismal -23 plus-minus.
The Minnesota Timberwolves franchise player's girlfriend Shannon Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, has once again deleted her Instagram account, and unlike last time, seems to have expunged her TikTok handle too, at least temporarily.
This is the second time Mrs. Jackson, the mother of their one-year-old daughter Aislynn, has removed her Instagram account during the the 2025 NBA playoffs, having done so initially right before the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The NBA WAG had re-appeared six weeks later in an emotional TikTok post, saying in a voiceover as the video showed her cheering on Edwards during Game 4 vs. the Lakers, along with Aislynn, in matching Ant custom denim outfits, "I'm at the stage in my life where I only want the best for me," Jackson says in a voiceover from the TikTok video with a melancholy melody. "The best. The best job, the best mental health. I want to travel the world. I want to eat good food. I want to try new things, and I want nothing but positive energy and positive people around me, even if that means cutting off the toxicity."
"When you spend a lot of time alone, you learn to learn you," Jackson continued in the same post. "You learn to learn what makes you happy. And you also learn to learn all the things you were doing to make other people happy while you were miserable. I only want the best for myself from now on. I should have always wanted the best. But moving forward, I only want the best for myself. I don't care who I disappoint in the process. I don't care if I make you mad because I'm now putting myself first. That's it. I want the best. I deserve it, right? Absolutely."
Mrs. Jackson then returned to IG soon thereafter, flexing several custom Edwards fits for the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors, even going on the road to support her man, despite the continued highly-publicized Ayesha Howard fallout.
It's unclear as of this posting why her handle, coutureinc2, has been deleted again.
Ant's IG handle, theanthonyedwards_, is still active, having promoted the latest episode of his Underdog series "Year Five," which dropped today, while also reposting his usual "DIFM2" to honor his late mother and grandmother.
