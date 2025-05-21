SI

Anthony Edwards Got an Early Tech for Tossing the Ball at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

We're off to a chippy start, folks.

Brigid Kennedy

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lays on the ground after Anthony Edwards threw the ball at him on May 20, 2025.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, and things are already off to somewhat of a chippy start.

Not even five minutes into the first quarter, Wolves guard Anthony Edwards was hit with a technical for tossing the ball at the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was, at the time, lying on the ground under the hoop.

Take a look at that moment below:

Perhaps Ant was playing into those "foul merchants" accusations? Either way, SGA went up to the line and sunk three buckets—one for the tech, and two for the Jaden McDaniels shooting foul that had him lying on the ground in the first place—to bring the Thunder within four (at the time).

The Wolves would take a 48–44 lead into halftime.

