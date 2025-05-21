Anthony Edwards Says He’s Got One NSFW Adjustment to Make Heading Into Game 2
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to reset and regroup after Tuesday night’s 114–88 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
It was a tough night for the Wolves, who after taking a 48–44 lead into halftime, got blown out 70–40 in the second half to leave the night relatively uncompetitive as the game ticked away.
After the game, Anthony Edwards addressed one clear adjustment he needs to make heading into Game 2 of the series with a bit of colorful language.
“I’ve definitely got to shoot more. I only took 13 f------ shots,” Edwards told reporters. “Probably just get off the ball a little more. Play without the ball. I think that will be the answer, because playing on the ball, they’re just going to double and sit in the gaps all day. We’ve gotta go watch some film and pick it apart. We’ll figure it out.”
Edwards might be looking at a fine after cursing at his postgame press conference, but he’s undoubtedly far more worried about making sure he takes those extra shots in Game 2 than a bit of money coming out of his paycheck.
The Timberwolves and Thunder are back at it on Thursday night, where Minnesota will look to even the series.