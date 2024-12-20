Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon posts Jordyn Woods heartfelt note for Knicks WAG
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods made the most of their return to Minnesota.
While the New York Knicks forward had a monster game in an emotional return against his former team (with a deserving pregame tribute), the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a stat-stuffing behemoth 32 points, 20 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 133-107 victory, his girlfriend Jordyn Woods also made the trip, hitting her favorite spots and reconnecting with old friends.
One of those old friends was fellow WAG Shannon (also featured on Netflix's "Starting 5"), the girlfriend of Anthony Edwards, 23, now the undisputable Wolves centerpiece with Towns gone, and the great American hope for the NBA's future. On this night, he was outplayed by his former teammate Towns.
Nevertheless, the WAGs besties seemed to have a great time, and Shannon, 30, posted a heartfelt note for Woods, 27. "I love you @jordynwoods!," Shannon wrote on her Instagram Stories. "More than words can describe girl! 5 years of friendship and forever to go."
Towns, 29, and Woods have embraced the bright lights of New York, but it's great to see that they haven't forgotten their time in Minnesota.
Shannon and Woods also rocked their courside fits, alongside Julius Randle's wife, Kendra. Randle, 30, was of course part of the deal that sent Towns to the Knicks.
While the futures of the two NBA superstars is yet to be written as far as delivering championships, at least their partners are friends forever. So, Woods and Shannon have already won.
